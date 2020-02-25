Global  

Union minister Amit Shah to boost BJP`s anti-Mamata campaign in Kolkata

Zee News Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick start a BJP mass campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and try to give a push to the saffron outfit`s drive backing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) during a day-long trip here on Sunday.
News video: Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe

Delhi violence: Congress wants Amit Shah to quit; Govt counters with 1984 jibe 07:15

 Congress blamed Centre and Delhi government for violence in the national capital. Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi chaired the CWC meeting, demanding immediate resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'colossal failure' to restore normalcy. Later, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed...

Private sector should lay stress on research in medical sciences: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the private sector should also lay stress on research in medical sciences apart from providing healthcare...
IndiaTimes

CAA clashes in Delhi: Amit Shah holds meeting to review situation

*New Delhi:* Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the prevailing situation in the city in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi in which at least...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

