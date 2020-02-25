Union minister Amit Shah to boost BJP`s anti-Mamata campaign in Kolkata
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick start a BJP mass campaign against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and try to give a push to the saffron outfit`s drive backing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) during a day-long trip here on Sunday.
