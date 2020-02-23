Global  

Six detained for shouting 'shoot the traitors' slogan in Delhi Metro

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The Delhi Police have detained six men for raising controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday. According to the Delhi Police, "Around 12.30 pm, slogans 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro ***** ko' were raised at Rajiv Chowk metro station... we have detained them at Rajiv Chowk metro police station and...
News video: Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News 03:16

 Group of boys shout shoot the traitors at Rajiv Chowk metro station; Congress says situation in Delhi not normal, fear prevails; Nirbhaya convicts seek to delay execution; Assam teacher arrested for comments 'hurting religious sentiments'; Prasad asks why Lord Ram's citizenship of Ayodhya requires...

Six detained for raising 'shoot the traitors' slogan at Delhi's Rajeev Chowk metro station

The incident happened at Rajiv Chowk Metro station one of Delhi's busiest metro stations at around 12.30 pm. 
Zee News

'Goli maro' slogan raised at Delhi metro station

Pro-Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) sloganeering and incendiary chants of "shoot the traitors" were made inside a train on Delhi Metro's Blue Line and also at the...
IndiaTimes

