Six detained for shouting 'shoot the traitors' slogan in Delhi Metro
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The Delhi Police have detained six men for raising controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday. According to the Delhi Police, "Around 12.30 pm, slogans 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro ***** ko' were raised at Rajiv Chowk metro station... we have detained them at Rajiv Chowk metro police station and...
Group of boys shout shoot the traitors at Rajiv Chowk metro station; Congress says situation in Delhi not normal, fear prevails; Nirbhaya convicts seek to delay execution; Assam teacher arrested for comments 'hurting religious sentiments'; Prasad asks why Lord Ram's citizenship of Ayodhya requires...