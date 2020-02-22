Global  

Section 144 imposed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh; heavy police force deployed

Zee News Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Authorities in Delhi on Sunday (March 1) imposed Section 144 in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh along with a heavy deployment of police personnel. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Prohibitory orders in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders in Shaheen Bagh area in southeast Delhi and deployed massive security in the area as precautionary measures. The...
IndiaTimes

BREAKING NEWS: Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters continue stir, demand security and withdrawal of police cases

Amid efforts to convince the anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to end their agitation, which has been going on for over 70 days now, a road on Kalindi...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes

