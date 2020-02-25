Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Visually-challenged youth takes selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Visually-challenged youth takes selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
During the "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir" here on Saturday, a visually-challenged youth took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the smartphone he received under the assistance to disabled persons for purchase/fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed assistive aids and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Youth clicks selfie with PM Modi on stage in Prayagraj

Watch: Youth clicks selfie with PM Modi on stage in Prayagraj 01:09

 A youth clicked selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The visually-challenged youth had received a smartphone under the ADIP scheme and he took the opportunity to grab a selfie with the Prime Minister. PM Modi was in UP’s Prayagraj to attend...

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir [Video]PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published

Indonesian protesters gather outside Indian embassy to condemn violence against Muslims [Video]Indonesian protesters gather outside Indian embassy to condemn violence against Muslims

Hundreds of Indonesian Muslims held a protest outside the Consulate General of India in Medan, Indonesia on Monday (March 2) over the recent violence against Muslims in India. The protesters carried..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Visit Live: Last two days were amazing, says Trump

Trump Visit Live: Last two days were amazing, says TrumpWelcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. On Day 2 of his visit, the US President received a ceremonial reception at...
WorldNews

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is thinking about quitting social media

Another major figure could soon join the list of a growing number of people who are done with social media: The leader of the world’s largest democracy....
TechCrunch Also reported by •Deutsche WelleZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.