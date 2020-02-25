Visually-challenged youth takes selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

During the "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir" here on Saturday, a visually-challenged youth took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the smartphone he received under the assistance to disabled persons for purchase/fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed assistive aids and... 👓 View full article

