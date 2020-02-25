Visually-challenged youth takes selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () During the "Samajik Adhikarta Shivir" here on Saturday, a visually-challenged youth took a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the smartphone he received under the assistance to disabled persons for purchase/fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed assistive aids and...
A youth clicked selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The visually-challenged youth had received a smartphone under the ADIP scheme and he took the opportunity to grab a selfie with the Prime Minister. PM Modi was in UP’s Prayagraj to attend...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
Another major figure could soon join the list of a growing number of people who are done with social media: The leader of the world’s largest democracy.... TechCrunch Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Zee News