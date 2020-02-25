Global  

Section 144 imposed in Delhi`s Shaheen Bagh; heavy police force deployed

Zee News Sunday, 1 March 2020
Authorities in Delhi on Sunday (March 1) imposed Section 144 in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh along with a heavy deployment of police personnel. 
