Rashmi Thackeray is new 'Saamana' group editor

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The group, run by Prabodhan Prakashan, includes the flagship dailies 'Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana', often referred to as Shiv Sena official publications, founded by the late founder Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray. An announcement to the effect was made in the newspapers on Sunday by the group publisher Rajendra M. Bhagwat with names of the other Trustees as Subhash R. Desai and Liladhar B. Dake.
Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi is new Saamana editor


Indian Express

