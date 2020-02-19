Global  

Bigg Boss 13: 'Himanshi Khurana and Asim are in a relationship and I have no objection if they get married' says Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz

Bollywood Life Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz talks about Asim and Himanshi's relationship, says I have no objection if they get married. Check out the whole story to find out more.
News video: Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video

Jacqueline Fernandes 'super excited' to work with Asim Riaz in music video 01:27

 Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes says is "super excited" to work with "Bigg Boss 13" runner-up Asim Riaz in a music video.

