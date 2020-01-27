Global  

'Opposition terrorising minorities,' says Amit Shah at West Bengal rally

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
*Kolkata:* Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA.

Shah, addressing a rally here, also exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Bengal with...
