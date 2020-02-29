Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi violence: Acting police commissioner visits injured DCP Shahdara in hospital

Delhi violence: Acting police commissioner visits injured DCP Shahdara in hospital

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Acting Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Sunday visited DCP Amit Sharma who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47 03:03

 The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and 1060 FIRs have been registered. Kumar said the police is continuously in talks with the peace...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop [Video]Delhi violence: Cops arrest man seen firing in Jaffrabad, pointing gun at cop

Delhi police made another arrest over the violence which broke out in the national capital last week. Mohammed Shahrukh was arrested by police from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. He had been seen in viral..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published

Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi Violence: Delhi shooter Shahrukh who waved gun at cop arrested from Bareilly | Oneindia News

IN ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARRESTS SINCE THE DELHI VIOLENCE THAT RUINED THE LIVES OF THE PEOPLE LIVING IN NORTH-EAST DELHI...THE DELHI POLICE HAS NABBED MOHAMMED SHAHRUKH WHOSE VIDEOS AND IMAGES OF WAVING A..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll in Delhi violence to rise as police recover three more bodies from drain

Days after the violence ceased in the North-East district of Delhi, the police on Sunday recovered three more bodies from two separate locations in the national...
Mid-Day

They were in thousands, we were just 200, says ACP injured in Delhi violence

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Anuj Kumar, who got injured in recent clashes in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, said that the police force was heavily...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.