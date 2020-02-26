Global  

Husband refuses new clothes for Holi, Aligarh woman kills infant

Sunday, 1 March 2020
A 25-year-old woman allegedly beat her six-month-old daughter to death in Aligarh’s Rampus village on Saturday after her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi. The woman, Pinky Sharma, has been arrested by the police.
Woman beats 6-month-old to death

A 25-year-old woman allegedly beat her six-month-old daughter to death in Aligarh’s Rampus village on Saturday after her husband refused to buy her and the...
