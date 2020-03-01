BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Shah rally

Ironman - The Lohpurush🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to venue of Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata 1 minute ago

💖🇮🇳जय हिंद🇮🇳💖जय कांग्रेस💖🇮🇳 RT @CNNnews18: As soon as a video of people raising the incendiary slogans went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police swung into action… 2 minutes ago

💖🇮🇳जय हिंद🇮🇳💖जय कांग्रेस💖🇮🇳 RT @thewire_in: Protests broke out across the city against the Union home minister's visit and rally on March 1. https://t.co/L3LHXfL185 4 minutes ago

Sk Ejahar Ali @KolkataPolice @CPKolkata @KPDetectiveDept Please take action 👇 Kolkata: BJP Workers Raise 'Goli Maro' Slogan on W… https://t.co/xcQ1yYa2es 7 minutes ago

mahesh singh What the***does this slogan, "Desh ke gaddaro KO Goli maro salo ko" mean. Who will decide who is Desh Ka gaddar… https://t.co/8WFHnfM958 8 minutes ago

@taritsanyal RT @NH_India: A section of #BJP workers on Sunday raised the incendiary “goli maro...” (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally… 11 minutes ago

Goutam Das RT @Outlookindia: A group of #BJP workers in #Kolkata raised the controversial 'Goli maro...' slogan en route to the venue of Union Home Mi… 12 minutes ago