BJP workers raise 'goli maro...' slogan en route to Shah rally

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A section of BJP workers on Sunday raised the incendiary "goli maro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah. The group, carrying party flags, were heard shouting the slogan en route to the Shahid Minar ground.
