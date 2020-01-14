Global  

Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of rape

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Adhering to a policy of "zero tolerance" towards clergy who sexually exploit minors, Pope Francis has expelled a Kerala priest convicted of rape from all priestly duties and rights, according to church officials.
