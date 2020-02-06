Global  

Amit Shah says BJP will make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla', asks people to counter 'Didi ke bolo' with 'Aar Noi Anyay'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020
The senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that the BJP would form the next government in the West Bengal. "The BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority in the next Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. In the 2019 general elections, BJP got 2 crore 30 lakh votes as compared to 87 lakh votes that it got in 2014.
 Amit Shah says Sonar Bangla not possible under Mamata; Anurag Thakur claims he didn't say shoot the traitors; Now 'shoot tha traitors' raised at Amit Shah's rally; Nitish Kumar conforms BJP partnership for Bihar elections; Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh ahead of peace march; Man dies 2 days...

Amit Shah accepts hate statements during Delhi campaigning were wrong; Home Minister says his door is open for anyone who wants to discuss CAA; 2 new suspected cases of coronavirus in Kolkata; Assam..

Chinese woman marries man in West Bengal with Indian rituals

No one from minority community will lose citizenship in West Bengal due to CAA: Amit Shah

Mr. Shah also claimed that the BJP will form next government in West Bengal with two-thirds majority.
'BJP will win 2021 Bengal Assembly Election with two-thirds majority': Amit Shah in Kolkata

Home Minister Shah arrived in Kolkata on this day to supervise the saffron camp's electioneering ahead of the municipal elections in the state later this year.
