Amit Shah says BJP will make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla', asks people to counter 'Didi ke bolo' with 'Aar Noi Anyay'
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah claimed that the BJP would form the next government in the West Bengal. "The BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority in the next Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021. In the 2019 general elections, BJP got 2 crore 30 lakh votes as compared to 87 lakh votes that it got in 2014.
