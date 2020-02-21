Shalu Dhyani RT @PTI_News: Ruling TMC in West Bengal slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attacking state govt over law and order situation, says ins… 1 minute ago MD ARIF ZEYA RT @thewire_in: Protests broke out across the city against the Union home minister's visit and rally on March 1. https://t.co/L3LHXfL185 2 minutes ago Hitesh | ಹಿತೇಶ್ RT @ndtv: #JustIn | "Goli maaro" (shoot them) slogans raised at BJP procession in Kolkata where Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a rally.… 3 minutes ago apnnews Union Home Minister Amit Shah says a befitting reply will be given to those who disturb internal peace of the count… https://t.co/8KySPmUaEF 4 minutes ago An Indian RT @TOIIndiaNews: Union home minister Amit Shah performs puja at Kalighat Temple https://t.co/JCnx3MVsK8 12 minutes ago