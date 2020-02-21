Global  

Union home minister Amit Shah performs puja at Kalighat Temple

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Amit Shah spent around 15 minutes in the Kalighat temple of Goddess Kali and performed puja there, police said. The temple and its surrounding areas were cordoned off by the Kolkata Police as a security measure. Members of the Congress and the CPM, gathered on the roads near the temple, were dispersed before Amit Shah's arrival, police said.
