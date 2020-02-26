Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Amit Shah > Opposition to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand Amit Shah's resignation

Opposition to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand Amit Shah's resignation

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Opposition parties will strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting on Monday and demand home minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses. The Congress is likely to submit adjournment motion notices in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, demanding a debate over the violence in Delhi, sources said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress [Video]Centre, AAP were ‘mute spectators’ during Delhi violence: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday slammed Delhi government and Centre, accusing them of being “mute spectators” as violence continued unabated in Northeast Delhi. She reiterated Congress'..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published

'Inshallah...': NSA Ajit Doval's message after visiting Delhi violence hotspots [Video]'Inshallah...': NSA Ajit Doval's message after visiting Delhi violence hotspots

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited areas in north-east Delhi where violence broke out three days ago. Doval interacted with locals in Maujpur and other areas and asked assured them of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi politicising violence, demand for Amit Shah’s resignation laughable: BJP

The BJP leader noted that Mr. Shah had called a meeting of all political parties, including the Congress, over the communal violence in Delhi and asserted that...
Hindu

Gehlot supports demand for Amit Shah’s resignation

Rajasthan CM says the Union Home Minister did nothing to restore normalcy in Delhi
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vivekkumarnain

Vivek Kumar Nain RT @girishalva: While one team completely failed us on narrative & communication, we can't afford anymore. Dear MPs, pls be crystal clear:… 1 minute ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Opposition to Strongly Raise Delhi Riots, Demand Amit Shah’s Resignation as Budget Session Restarts Tomorrow… https://t.co/UC4H720pO2 14 minutes ago

syedsalu2

Syed Salman RT @timesofindia: Opposition to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parliament, demand Amit Shah's resignation https://t.co/Jg1889Uk2H https://t.… 15 minutes ago

indian_metal

The Indian Metal™ @KumarSarangapa1 Sir, why do we need external enemies when our nation has a permanent army of anti-nationals follow… https://t.co/deHVimkYhV 27 minutes ago

p_jaikumar

Padmanabhan Jaikumar How many congress leader resigned after Sikh genocide ?https://t.co/OlkLDbLjA5 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.