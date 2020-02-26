Global  

TMC hits out at Amit Shah, asks him to take care of Delhi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday slammed Union home minister Amit Shah for attacking the state government over law and order situation, saying instead of preaching he should apologise for failing to save innocent lives during the Delhi violence.
