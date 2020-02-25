Global  

Delhi Police quells rumours of violence in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar, says situation 'absolutely normal & peaceful'

DNA Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
As social media users tweeted regarding reports of violence in Tilak Nagar area, the Twitter handle of DCP West Delhi clarified that there was no truth behind it.
Delhi violence | 123 FIRs, 630 arrested till now in north east clashes: Police

Delhi violence | 123 FIRs, 630 arrested till now in north east clashes: Police 02:53

 Delhi police on Friday said around 123 FIRs were registered and 630 arrests were made in connection with violence in north-east areas of Delhi. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said the police is monitoring social media and the situation closely. Police has been conducting flag marches in...

