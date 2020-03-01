City Chowk in Jammu renamed as `Bharat Mata Chowk` after JMC passes resolution Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The renaming of the chowk drew mixed reactions from the people with most of them welcoming the decision but urged the JMC to focus more on development and cleanliness rather than changing names. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ajaykrish RT @mvmeet: Fantastic work by Modi govt! City Chowk in Jammu renamed as "Bharat Mata Chowk"! Ever imagined this could happen? After Arti… 11 seconds ago Rameshwar Patil RT @PTI_News: Historic City Chowk in Jammu renamed as 'Bharat Mata Chowk': Officials 53 seconds ago JaiShreeRam RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Jammu city chowk has been renamed as Bharat Mata Chowk. TIMES NOW's Pradeep Dutta with details. https://t.co/WNR… 58 seconds ago ROCKY🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @TheChetak: City Chowk in Jammu renamed as "Bharat Mata Chowk" & Circular Road chowk renamed as "Atal ji chowk" by Jammu Municipal Corp… 2 minutes ago