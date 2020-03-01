Global  

City Chowk in Jammu renamed as 'Bharat Mata Chowk' after JMC passes resolution

Zee News Sunday, 1 March 2020
The renaming of the chowk drew mixed reactions from the people with most of them welcoming the decision but urged the JMC to focus more on development and cleanliness rather than changing names.
