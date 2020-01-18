Global  

Decide on return fast, young guns likely to urge Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Sources said, some young Congress MPs favoured issuing a plea to Rahul Gandhi to resume Congress’ leadership which he relinquished in May 2019 in the wake of a second consecutive Lok Sabha defeat. The MPs are, of the view that if he is not ready, then Rahul should not object to any other choice the party might make.
