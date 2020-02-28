Global  

Rumours of fresh violence in Delhi baseless, say cops

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Delhi was again put on edge on Sunday evening as rumours spread rapidly about “violence” in different parts of the city. The first rumours were heard around about “violence” in Madanpur Khadar in southeast Delhi. This was followed by social media posts about “clashes” in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.
