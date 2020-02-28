Rumours of fresh violence in Delhi baseless, say cops
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () Delhi was again put on edge on Sunday evening as rumours spread rapidly about “violence” in different parts of the city. The first rumours were heard around about “violence” in Madanpur Khadar in southeast Delhi. This was followed by social media posts about “clashes” in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar.
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed Congress over remarks on Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar. Prasad said Congress allegations are ‘completely baseless’. Muralidhar, part of bench hearing plea for violence in Delhi, was transferred to Chandigarh court. Prasad clarified...
Acting Delhi Police Chief SN Shrivastava on Saturday said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was appointed as..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:27Published