CAA violence: Now, 'goli maaro...' slogan rend the air at Amit Shah's Kolkata rally

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A section of BJP workers on Sunday shouted the incendiary "goli maaro..." (shoot the traitors) slogan on their way to a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, even as Delhi is still recovering from a spate of communal violence believed to be instigated by such slogans. The group, carrying party flags, were heard...
 Home Minister Amit Shah addressed gathering at a NSG event in Kolkata. Shah inaugurated a series of NSG facilities at Manesar, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. He said, “In the next five years all requests placed before the government by the NSG would be met. NSG will be made into a complete commando...

