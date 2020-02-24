Global  

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear convict Pawan Gupta`s curative petition on Monday

Zee News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday (March 2) will hear the curative petition of one of death row convicts in Nirbhaya case, Pawan Gupta, who approached the top court on Sunday seeking a direction that his plea should be heard in an open court. The convict`s lawyer AP Singh submitted this plea as the matter is related to the death penalty. 
News video: Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News 03:18

 THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA. AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY. LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM AFTER AN OBITUARY REFERENCE TO BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO, JD(U) MP FROM VALMIKI NAGAR, BIHAR WHO...

