Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court to hear convict Pawan Gupta`s curative petition on Monday
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The Supreme Court on Monday (March 2) will hear the curative petition of one of death row convicts in Nirbhaya case, Pawan Gupta, who approached the top court on Sunday seeking a direction that his plea should be heard in an open court. The convict`s lawyer AP Singh submitted this plea as the matter is related to the death penalty.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape