Article 370 abrogation: No need to refer pleas to larger Constitution bench, says Supreme Court

Zee News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench on Monday (March 2) said that there is no need to refer pleas challenging government's abrogation of Article 370 to a larger bench. The apex court was hearing the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's move to remove the said Article.
