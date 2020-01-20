Global  

SC dismisses curative plea of fourth Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta

Hindu Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and
Supreme Court rejects curative petition of Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Kumar Gupta

Pawan Gupta is the fourth convict in the case to file a curative petition in the apex court. 
Zee News

Nirbhaya convict files curative plea in SC

One of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court on Friday...
IndiaTimes

