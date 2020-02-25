Global  

Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which considered the curative plea in-chamber, also rejected Pawan's application seeking a stay on the...
 THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA. AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY. LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL 2 PM AFTER AN OBITUARY REFERENCE TO BAIDYANATH PRASAD MAHTO, JD(U) MP FROM VALMIKI NAGAR, BIHAR WHO...

