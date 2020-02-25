Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta
Monday, 2 March 2020 () *New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which considered the curative plea in-chamber, also rejected Pawan's application seeking a stay on the...
THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA.