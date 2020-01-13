Global  

Trinamool Congress launches new mass outreach campaign 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

Trinamool Congress launches new mass outreach campaign 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

Zee News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Trinamool Congress sources said the new mass outreach campaign would focus on the developmental work done by the Mamata Banerjee government since 2011.
