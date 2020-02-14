Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Omar Abdullah > SC to hear plea challenging detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA on March 5

SC to hear plea challenging detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA on March 5

DNA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday set March 5 as the date for hearing the petition challenging the detention of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The petition was filed by Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News [Video]J&K: Former IAS offocer turned politician Shah Faesal booked under PSA|OneIndia News

J&K leader Shah Faesal booked under PSA after been in detention since a long time. Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah & Farooq Abdullah have also been booked under the Public Safety Act.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published

Have faith in justice system: Omar Abdullah's sister after SC hearing [Video]Have faith in justice system: Omar Abdullah's sister after SC hearing

The Supreme Court asked Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to respond to the petition filed by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging detention of her brother and former chief minister Omar Abdullah. The..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SC to hear on March 5 plea against detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA

Omar Abdullah’s sister has approached the top court challenging his detention
Hindu

Supreme Court to hear Sara Pilot’s plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention today


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.