SC to hear plea challenging detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA on March 5

J&K leader Shah Faesal booked under PSA after been in detention since a long time. Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah & Farooq Abdullah have also been booked under the Public Safety Act.

