India reports first Coronavirus case in New Delhi, second in Telangana

Zee News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
In a shocking development, two positive cases of Coronavirus was on Monday (March 1) detected in India. While the first case has been reported from the national capital, the second case is from Telangana. 
News video: First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed

First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed 03:13

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement a Manhattan woman in her 30 tested positive for the virus after traveling to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan has the story

Coronavirus in India: 2 positive; one from Delhi, another from Telangana

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, One case was detected in New Delhi, while the other was detected in Telangana.
IndiaTimes

Georgia reports first coronavirus case in the country: health minister

Georgia on Wednesday reported the first case of coronavirus in the country, the health minister said.
Reuters


PratibaRaman

Pratiba Raman First case of #coronavirus in #Telangana https://t.co/DoGvH4NQYd 2 minutes ago

saqibkh08275662

saqib khan RT @ZeeNews: India reports first Coronavirus case in New Delhi, second in Telangana https://t.co/UUwt0mijm2 https://t.co/oQX1AuYTCn 5 minutes ago

NairSundar

Sundar Nair Telangana reports first case of coronavirus, second positive case in Delhi https://t.co/0Lc50cwuTB 26 minutes ago

Kalkikrivadna

ॐ KALKI MAHAVATAR اَللّٰه #CODE144 #MILLITARYLAW RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - India reports the first #COVID19 case in New Delhi, another coronavirus case in Telangana. https://t.co/VTWidpaH… 37 minutes ago

HiWarangal

@Hi Warangal RT @ANN_Newsable: Two positive cases of #coronavirus confirmed in #India, one in #Delhi and another in #Telangana #CoronaVirusUpdate #Coro… 54 minutes ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable Two positive cases of #coronavirus confirmed in #India, one in #Delhi and another in #Telangana #CoronaVirusUpdate… https://t.co/cboCQRxtu4 58 minutes ago

Uditgupta_ug

Udit Gupta Delhi reports first Coronavirus case, Telangana second | India News https://t.co/1Sndfx6JUt 1 hour ago

