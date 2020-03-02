You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Trinamool Congress launches new mass outreach campaign `Banglar Gorbo Mamata` Trinamool Congress sources said the new mass outreach campaign would focus on the developmental work done by the Mamata Banerjee government since 2011.

Zee News 3 hours ago





Tweets about this DNA Eyeing upcoming elections, TMC launches mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' https://t.co/xfzGDnSVSd 1 hour ago