Eyeing upcoming elections, TMC launches mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

DNA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
In anticipation of the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a public outreach programme called 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'.
Trinamool Congress sources said the new mass outreach campaign would focus on the developmental work done by the Mamata Banerjee government since 2011.
Zee News


dna

