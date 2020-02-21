Global  

NRC process is entirely internal to India, will have `no implications` for Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Zee News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday (March 2) stressed that the NRC will have no implications for Bangladesh and its people and the process is "entirely internal to India".
News video: Indian foreign secretary rushes to Kabul ahead of US-Taliban peace pact| Oneindia News

Indian foreign secretary rushes to Kabul ahead of US-Taliban peace pact| Oneindia News 01:35

 Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla rushed to Kabul a day ahead of the landmark US-Taliban peace pact signing in Qatar's Doha on 29th February. Foreign Secy Shringla met with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and told him that India stands with Afghanistan for “strengthening national...

