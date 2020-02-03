Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give us #CoupleGoals as they go horseback riding on a perfect Sunday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give us #CoupleGoals as they go horseback riding on a perfect Sunday

Bollywood Life Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go horseback riding on a perfect Sunday and the pictures are not to be missed. Check out the whole story to find out more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra: Wendell Rodricks was a pioneer, a visionary [Video]Priyanka Chopra: Wendell Rodricks was a pioneer, a visionary

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the ramp at the 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour paid her tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks by saying that he was the pioneer and a visionary..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:51Published

Priyanka Chopra Meets UNICEF Kids, Sweet GESTURES With Fans | Most Humble Star In Bollywood [Video]Priyanka Chopra Meets UNICEF Kids, Sweet GESTURES With Fans | Most Humble Star In Bollywood

No doubt Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most humble star in bollywood. Have a look at all the sweet and humble gestures of hers.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Return Home After Errands & Meetings in NYC

Priyanka Chopra gets some help from husband Nick Jonas as she gets out of a car in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (February 26). The cute twosome were...
Just Jared

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's unseen picture from Sucker video

Singer Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra are all about love in an unseen photo taken during the shoot of "Sucker" -- their first music video...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesJust Jared JrDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SakshiPost

Sakshi Post Lovebirds| Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Horsing Around #priyankachopra #nickjonas https://t.co/QWqVob3jPg 16 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give us #CoupleGoals as they go horseback riding on a perfect Sunday #NickJonas… https://t.co/3h8btQ7lf9 21 minutes ago

Sudhans45449735

Sudhanshu Sharma RT @parikhm: Behind every successful man is a woman. In Nick Jonas's case a hugely successfull Priyanka Chopra. Call it timing or luck, Nic… 23 minutes ago

indulgexpress

Indulge, The New Indian Express In one pic, with their cowboy hats on, Nick is seen taking the lead on his white horse as Priyanka follows him on h… https://t.co/yg6pTgjt2S 24 minutes ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go horseback riding https://t.co/mzq3rViC5Z 35 minutes ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Actress Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Horseback Riding @priyankachopra @nickjonas https://t.co/O7gDvIwEI6 39 minutes ago

Andrea_britz23

Andrea Brits RT @6ohan: Oh to be a horse being rode by Nick Jonas along his wife Priyanka Chopra 😩 43 minutes ago

VdeshiUK

Vdeshi Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go horseback riding "Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were… https://t.co/NNvYZWTHXN 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.