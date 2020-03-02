Congress's Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP woman MP in LS, lodges complaint with Speaker
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was assaulted by a BJP woman MP inside the Lower House and sought immediate action over the matter.
Congress has alleged that an MP from their party, Ramya Haridas was assaulted by BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP MPs in the house abused and pushed the party’s Dalit MP Ramya Haridas. He said that the Congress wanted a discussion...