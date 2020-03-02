Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ramya Haridas > Congress's Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP woman MP in LS, lodges complaint with Speaker

Congress's Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP woman MP in LS, lodges complaint with Speaker

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was assaulted by a BJP woman MP inside the Lower House and sought immediate action over the matter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

‘Dalit MP from Congress assaulted in Lok Sabha’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury 02:37

 Congress has alleged that an MP from their party, Ramya Haridas was assaulted by BJP leaders in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the BJP MPs in the house abused and pushed the party’s Dalit MP Ramya Haridas. He said that the Congress wanted a discussion...

Recent related news from verified sources

Cong leader alleges assault by BJP MP in LS

Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was assaulted by a BJP woman MP inside the Lower House and sought...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sumitdaga14

sumit SRI daga RT @IYC: We strongly condemn this sickening and appalling behaviour in parliament today. We demand the strictest of action against BJP MP… 3 minutes ago

VijayChitla3

Vijay Chitla RT @IYCTelangana: We strongly condemn this sickening and appalling behaviour in parliament today. We demand the strictest of action agains… 4 minutes ago

Waris7faisal

Waris_Mohd Faisal RT @PTI_News: Congress MP Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP woman MP in Lok Sabha, lodges complaint with Speaker Om Birla 13 minutes ago

Advocate_Saqib

Md Saqib Afzal RT @GeorgekurianINC: Congress Member of Parliament Ramya Haridas alleges physical assault by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena inside Lok Sabha. 22 minutes ago

mukuljyoti

Jyoti Mukul ज्योति جیوتی RT @bsindia: #Congress MP lodged a complaint with #LokSabha Speaker that she was assaulted by a #BJP woman MP inside the Lower House https… 35 minutes ago

DILIPLOHIA

DILIP LOHIA Congress' Ramya Haridas Alleges Assault By BJP MP In Lok Sabha, Lodges Complaint With Speaker https://t.co/FEuEREAukc 36 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard #Congress MP lodged a complaint with #LokSabha Speaker that she was assaulted by a #BJP woman MP inside the Lower H… https://t.co/ImQprP98fD 41 minutes ago

KALANTHURAIADAL

NAMS Congress' Ramya Haridas Alleges Assault By BJP's Jaskaur Meena In Parlia... https://t.co/BPUbcE6QjO via @YouTube 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.