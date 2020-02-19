Global  

Coronavirus scare: Passengers undergoing screening at 21 airports, 12 seaports, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Zee News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Addressing a press conference, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that over 5 lakh passengers have been screened at airports while 12,431 passengers have been screened on minor and major seaports so far.
