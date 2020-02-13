Global  

Nirbhaya case: Court to pronounce order shortly on Pawan's plea to stay execution

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A Delhi court has stayed the execution of the four convicts and deferred the matter for further orders as the mercy petition of one of the convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta is pending before the President of India. Pawan's curative plea was rejected by the Supreme Court earlier in the day.
West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide

West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia 03:56

 HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS ON WEDNESDAY THAT ACCUSED OF HATE SPEECHES, FILED BY VICTIMS OF LAST WEEK'S DELHI VIOLENCE IN WHICH...

