Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Vakeel Saab first look: After Thala Ajith, Power star Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the Telugu remake of Pink

Vakeel Saab first look: After Thala Ajith, Power star Pawan Kalyan steps into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan for the Telugu remake of Pink

Bollywood Life Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
In the first look of Vakeel Saab, we see Power Star Pawan Kalyan, who is a lawyer, chilling like a boss
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut looks commanding as Air Force pilot in first look of 'Tejas' [Video]Kangana Ranaut looks commanding as Air Force pilot in first look of 'Tejas'

First look of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Tejas' is out. Kangana's look is bound to inspire millions of her fans. Titled Tejas, the film will star Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot and will be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look poster out [Video]Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look poster out

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the first look poster of his upcoming film "The Big Bull".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vakeel Saab: Meet Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink

After Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai, it's time to see Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer with a bipolar disorder in Vakeel Saab! Apart...
Mid-Day

Pawan Kalyan impresses as 'Vakeel Saab'

Titled as ‘Vakeel Saab’, the film is the official remake of Pink and the Power Star of Telugu cinema is reprising the titular role played by Bollywood legend...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduIndian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarthikeyanBob2

Karthikeyan Bobby RT @etimes: The first look poster of @PawanKalyan in his comeback film #VakeelSaab is out #PSPK26FirstLookFestival #VakeelSaabFirstLook… 6 seconds ago

venki0105

venki RT @Ragalahari: #VakeelSaab First Look: Calm before the storm read more @ https://t.co/2QIVQtlqUf #VakeelSaabFirstLook #VakeelSaabFirstL… 9 seconds ago

SwethaKiranPsp2

Swetha Kiran Pspk RT @Jayasoloking: Here's the much awaited Vakeel saab First Look 🔥😎 #VakeelSaab #Pspk26FirstLookFestival https://t.co/odTMgWwZCI 51 seconds ago

teja_jaladani

Teja Jaladani RT @advkishandabhi: Indian cinema has always fascinated the whole world. Here you can see why!!!! Celebration of “Vakeel Saab”‘s first look… 1 minute ago

rajesh7046

rajesh RT @ieEntertainment: The title of the Telugu remake of #Pink, starring Tollywood actor @PawanKalyan in the lead role, was revealed on Monda… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.