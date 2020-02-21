Global  

Delhi court stays execution of Nirbhaya convicts until further orders

DNA Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The four convicts were scheduled to be hanged on March 3 at 6 AM.
Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News [Video]Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Group of boys shout shoot the traitors at Rajiv Chowk metro station; Congress says situation in Delhi not normal, fear prevails; Nirbhaya convicts seek to delay execution; Assam teacher arrested for..

‘Not Vinay, AP Singh is mentally unfit’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother [Video]‘Not Vinay, AP Singh is mentally unfit’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim slammed the convicts' lawyer AP Singh on Friday. The mother said convicts' lawyer "needs rest" and he is "mentally unfit". This comes after one of the four death..

Live: Court stays execution of Nirbhaya convicts till further orders

Stay here for real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world that you can't miss:
IndiaTimes

Nirbhaya case: Court to pronounce order shortly on Pawan's plea to stay execution

A Delhi court has stayed the execution of the four convicts and deferred the matter for further orders as the mercy petition of one of the convicts, Pawan Kumar...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

