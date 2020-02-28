Global  

Delhi court stays execution of four Nirbhaya convicts

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
*New Delhi*: A Delhi court on Monday stayed the execution of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case and deferred the matter till further orders.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana had earlier today reserved the order on a petition filed by Pawan Gupta after hearing arguments from all the...
News video: Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News

Boys shout 'shoot the traitors' at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station | Oneindia News 03:16

 Group of boys shout shoot the traitors at Rajiv Chowk metro station; Congress says situation in Delhi not normal, fear prevails; Nirbhaya convicts seek to delay execution; Assam teacher arrested for comments 'hurting religious sentiments'; Prasad asks why Lord Ram's citizenship of Ayodhya requires...

