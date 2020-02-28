Delhi court stays execution of four Nirbhaya convicts

*New Delhi*: A Delhi court on Monday stayed the execution of four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case and deferred the matter till further orders. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana had earlier today reserved the order on a petition filed by Pawan Gupta after hearing arguments from all the ...

