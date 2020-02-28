Global  

Man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to Jaipur hospital

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020
A man showing symptoms of coronavirus has been kept under observation at the Jaipur's SMS Hospital, an official said. Whether he has been infected with the virus is yet to be confirmed. Blood samples have been sent for testing to the SMS medical college laboratory, a state Health Department spokesperson said.
