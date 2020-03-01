Global  

Man held for spreading rumours about riots in West Delhi

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about communal riots in West Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, police said on Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

How Delhi cops swiftly ended riot rumours

Days after large-scale riots in northeast Delhi, the national capital was again put on edge on Sunday evening as rumours spread rapidly on social media about...
IndiaTimes

Rumours of fresh violence in Delhi baseless, say cops

Delhi was again put on edge on Sunday evening as rumours spread rapidly about “violence” in different parts of the city. The first rumours were heard around...
IndiaTimes

