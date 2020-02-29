PM Narendra Modi says will quit all social media - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram - accounts on March 8

Global  

Zee News Monday, 2 March 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 2) tweeted that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube on Sunday (March 8). 
 Turkey blocked access to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after an airstrike killed at least 33 of its troops in Idlib, according to internet monitoring groups.

Recent related news from verified sources

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is thinking about quitting social media

Another major figure could soon join the list of a growing number of people who are done with social media: The leader of the world’s largest democracy....
TechCrunch

Delhi Police seeks information from Twitter for over 70 accounts used to instigate Delhi violence

The Special Cell has also identified some other social media platforms, including Facebook, which were used to circulate hate messages to fan communal violence...
Zee News Also reported by •The Next Web

