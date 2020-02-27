Global  

Prashant Kishor slams 'father-like' Nitish Kumar for not 'saying a word on Delhi violence'

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former JD(U) national vice president and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for not “saying a word on Delhi violence” in his 100-minute long speech during the party’s state-level “Karyakarta Sammelan” at Gandhi Maidan here on Sunday.
Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

 The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and 1060 FIRs have been registered. Kumar said the police is continuously in talks with the peace...

Recent related news from verified sources

Asaduddin Owaisi terms Delhi violence `genocide`, questions silence of PM Modi, NDA leaders

Owaisi said, "I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi that why hasn't he spoken a word on Delhi violence that took place a few kilometres away from his...
Zee News

