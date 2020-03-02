Global  

Give up hatred, not social media accounts: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet that he was thinking of giving up social media with Rahul Gandhi saying "give up hatred, not social media accounts".
News video: PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir

PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir 02:09

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube'. He added that he would keep everyone posted. The tweet led to a barrage of...

'Give up hatred, not social media,' says Rahul Gandhi after Modi hints at leaving Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Rahul Gandhi captured a screenshot of the Prime Minister's tweet and posted it on Twitter, with the caption, "Give up hatred, not social media accounts."
DNA

Don’t waste time ‘playing clown’ with social media accounts, deal with coronavirus: Rahul’s jine at PM Modi

Mr. Gandhi’s attack came after India reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital.
Hindu


