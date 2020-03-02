Give up hatred, not social media accounts: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Monday, 2 March 2020 () The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet that he was thinking of giving up social media with Rahul Gandhi saying "give up hatred, not social media accounts".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube'. He added that he would keep everyone posted. The tweet led to a barrage of...