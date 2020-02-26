Global  

Delhi resident, Telangana man test positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
India on Monday reported two more positive cases and one suspected case of Covid-19. The suspected case is of an Italian tourist who is quarantined at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur. Earlier, three students from Kerala had tested positive for the virus.
