Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Iran speaks out: Condemn wave of violence against Muslims in Delhi

Iran speaks out: Condemn wave of violence against Muslims in Delhi

Indian Express Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News [Video]RS Prasad hits out at Sonia Gandhi: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma | Oneindia News

RS Prasad slams Gandhis for instigating Delhi violence; RS Prasad to Sonia: Do not lecture us on Raj Dharma; Delhi governor visits riot-hit spots; Maharashtra governor to give 5% quota to Muslims in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:24Published

‘Factually inaccurate, misleading’: India on OIC’s comments over Delhi violence [Video]‘Factually inaccurate, misleading’: India on OIC’s comments over Delhi violence

India on Thursday refuted the claim made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that Muslims and their places of worships were targeted in three-day-long Delhi riots, calling it “factually..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.