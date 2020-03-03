Telangana govt monitoring 80 people after youngster diagnosed with coronavirus Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The challenge for Telangana health officials is to monitor all the 80 people with whom the patient had come in contact with. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this अभिलाष RT @dna: Telangana govt monitoring 80 people after youngster diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/okv0qXzd2I 3 hours ago DNA Telangana govt monitoring 80 people after youngster diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/okv0qXzd2I 3 hours ago