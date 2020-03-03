Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Telangana > Telangana govt monitoring 80 people after youngster diagnosed with coronavirus

Telangana govt monitoring 80 people after youngster diagnosed with coronavirus

DNA Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The challenge for Telangana health officials is to monitor all the 80 people with whom the patient had come in contact with.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eatloman

अभिलाष RT @dna: Telangana govt monitoring 80 people after youngster diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/okv0qXzd2I 3 hours ago

dna

DNA Telangana govt monitoring 80 people after youngster diagnosed with coronavirus https://t.co/okv0qXzd2I 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.