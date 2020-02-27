Global  

One tested positive on Air India's Vienna-Delhi flight; crew members asked to self-quarantine

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
All crew members of the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight have been asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days after one of the passengers who travelled by the flight was tested positive for coronavirus, Air India official told ANI.

"All crew members of the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight have been asked to stay in...
