Twitter explodes after Narendra Modi says, 'thinking of giving up social media'

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Twitter was abuzz on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying that he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The reason for it is still unknown.

With over 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and...
News video: PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir

PM Modi mulls 'giving up social media': Congress mocks; fans say #nosir 02:09

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi caused a storm on social media with a surprising announcement. He tweeted late Monday evening that he was thinking of 'giving up social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube'. He added that he would keep everyone posted. The tweet led to a barrage of...

