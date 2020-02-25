Global  

Deepika Padukone skips Paris Fashion Week for THIS reason

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 3 March 2020
The Chhapaak actress was to attend the Paris Fashion Week in the fashion capital of the world but decided to give it a miss due to the outbreak of Conoravirus in the country.
News video: Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show

Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show 00:45

 British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday (March 2) her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white bunny joined models on the runway at the Paris fashion show.

How to Dress for 7 Days of Travel with Just 8 Pieces [Video]How to Dress for 7 Days of Travel with Just 8 Pieces

The key is versatility. Travel Fashion Girl Alex Jimenez has all the tips and tricks you need to keep it fresh while traveling.

Credit: TPSY     Duration: 00:59Published

Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat [Video]Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat

A tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week has drawn criticism for coming across as being in poor taste. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published


Deepika Padukone cancels Paris Fashion Week trip due to coronavirus scare

The actress had to cancel her trip due to the recent developments about the growing coronavirus epidemic.
Zee News

Tyga Is All Smiles Flexing Black Excellence At Paris Fashion Week: “Thru It All”

Tyga Is All Smiles Flexing Black Excellence At Paris Fashion Week: “Thru It All”West Coast rapper Tyga is 100 percent global in 2020. The hip-hop star has shared a few looks at himself soaking in pure fashion goals at Paris Fashion Week. Big...
SOHH

