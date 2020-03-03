Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Noida school shuts amid Coronavirus fear, all exams cancelled

Noida school shuts amid Coronavirus fear, all exams cancelled

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The school was shut down in Noida after it was reported that one of the parents of the student tested positive on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

freekeyli

 RT @livemint: #CoronavirusOutbreak | Noida school shuts down for 3 days amid scare https://t.co/g5SJIggxt1 https://t.co/bwSyKXiQtd 15 minutes ago

HemandraC

Adv.Hemandra चतुर्वेदी 🇮🇳 Coronavirus update: Noida school shuts down for 3 days amid scare https://t.co/pKSve6zde5 21 minutes ago

livemint

Livemint #CoronavirusOutbreak | Noida school shuts down for 3 days amid scare https://t.co/g5SJIggxt1 https://t.co/bwSyKXiQtd 21 minutes ago

TKariha

Tarun Kariha @BNODesk Noida school shuts amid Coronavirus fear, all exams cancelled https://t.co/YmeuYazIcH -Shared via ZeeNews 36 minutes ago

VeerArunSingh

कालीन भईया Noida school shuts amid Coronavirus fear, all exams cancelled https://t.co/BU4NYG8JoQ -Shared via ZeeNews 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.